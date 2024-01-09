Live updates: Trump to attend arguments over immunity claim in election interference case

The latest news on Trump's immunity claim:
- A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will hear arguments today over former President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution connected to his effort to overturn the 2020 election.
- Trump, who has said he intends to attend today's arguments, faces charges in a Washington, D.C., federal court that were filed by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump has pled not guilty to the four charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction; and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.
- Trump contends that his efforts in 2020 were within his official presidential duties and therefore protected by presidential immunity.
- The judges are all women: Judge Karen Henderson, who was appointed in 1990 by then-President George H.W. Bush, and Judges Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, both appointed by President Joe Biden.
- Dean John Sauer, a former Missouri solicitor general and clerk for conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, will argue on behalf of Trump. James Pearce, a career lawyer in the Justice Department, will represent the special counsel.
Trump plans to be in court for 2 days the week before Iowa. His campaign is fine with that.
CLINTON, Iowa — The Iowa campaign trail has long been littered with mainstays, like Pizza Ranch and the Machine Shed BBQ restaurant, but Donald Trump aims to add a new stop on Tuesday nearly 900 miles from Des Moines: A courtroom in Washington, D.C.
His campaign and allies see this detour from the Hawkeye State days before the caucuses as a boost, not a detriment, to his bid to return to the White House.
“I think the Democrats intended to hurt him by tying him down in a courtroom, but it’s backfiring on them spectacularly,” said Mike Davis, an outside legal and political adviser who is in frequent contact with Trump and his campaign. “They’re turning Donald Trump into Nelson Mandela.”
How to watch arguments in Trump's appeal?
Audio of the arguments will be live streamed and available on this page.
What are the charges that Trump is facing?
In August, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted Trump on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction; and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Washington-based U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, wants the trial to go ahead in March, which would allow it to be concluded well before the election, but Trump’s appeal threatens that timeline unless courts act quickly.