Trump expected to testify today in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial: Live updates

Court is delayed awaiting arrival of Trump and Kaplan As the court awaits the arrival of Trump and Kaplan, attorneys are discussing among themselves.

Trump arrives at the courthouse Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse moments ago. He arrived via the back garage, so the former president himself was not visible to reporters. Security at the court is, as usual, extremely tight. Carroll appears to be in a good mood and talkative as she waits in line to go through security on the 26th floor. Myers, Carroll’s boss when she wrote for the magazine, is expected to be the first witness. Then Carroll’s attorneys will play about 30 minutes of tape of Trump’s deposition before they rest their case.

What to expect at trial today Carroll is expected to wrap up her case early in the day, allowing Trump’s defense to begin. Kaplan has found Trump liable for defaming Carroll and therefore has limited what the former president can say. In a ruling last month, Kaplan barred Trump from "offering any testimony, evidence or argument suggesting or implying that he did not sexually assault Ms. Carroll, that she fabricated her account of the assault, or that she had any motive to do so." Trump, however, hasn't said that he will abide by that order. Before the trial started, he told reporters, “I’m going to explain I don’t know who the hell she is.” Carroll’s attorneys also plan to play for the jury excerpts from Trump's videotaped deposition in October 2022. In it, Trump called Carroll’s claims a “big fat hoax” and insisted that “physically, she’s not my type.” Carroll’s lawyers are expected to call Myers to testify about Carroll’s reputation. Trump’s team might call Martin to testify, as well.

Trump bashes Carroll and Kaplan in the hours leading up to courtroom appearance In a post on Truth Social last night, Trump said he is heading back to New York City for the Carroll defamation trial that he maintains is centered around “false accusations” against him. Trump first touted his decisive wins in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary before going on to bash Carroll and Kaplan. “I’m heading back to New York City for a trial based on False Accusations, from perhaps decades ago — The woman has no idea when!” he wrote, referring to Carroll. “The Federal Judge in this Second Biden Political Opponent ‘Trial’ is extraordinarily hostile to me — Sadly, and I don’t know why, a 100% Trump Hater,” he added, referring to Kaplan. “He knows I did nothing wrong, but is looking to do a number on me. Only in America!” Show more The former president ramped up his attacks on Carroll in the days leading up to the start of the trial in the defamation case against him Jan. 16. Trump has also previously accused Kaplan of being biased, complaining that the judge “hated President Donald J. Trump more than is humanly possible” after a jury found the former president liable in a separate case last year for sexually abusing Carroll in a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Carroll arrives at the courthouse Carroll arrived at the Manhattan federal court at about 8:30 a.m. and was greeted outside by supporters holding signs that said "Trump is the biggest loser" and "I'm with her," among others.