Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of the co-defendants charged with racketeering in the Georgia 2020 election probe, filed court documents Tuesday seeking to move the new Fulton County case to federal court.

In a 14-page filing, Meadows argued that the charges in the indictment pertain to actions he took while serving in the Trump administration.

“Mr. Meadows has the right to remove this matter. The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff," Meadows' lawyers wrote.

They requested "prompt removal," citing a federal law that allows a United States officer to remove a civil action or criminal prosecution in state court against them to the district court.

ABC News first reported on Meadows' filing.

Moving the case to federal court result in a more favorable jury pool for defendants, and it would almost certainly mean no cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

The request comes a day after former President Donald Trump, Meadows and 17 other defendants were indicted on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. The probe was launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Meadows' filing. NBC News has reached out to a Meadows attorney for comment.

Meadows faces two counts in the sprawling 41-count indictment, including alleged violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

According to the indictment, Meadows, Trump and other unindicted co-conspirators "unlawfully solicited, requested, and importuned" Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021.

The indictment cites Trump's phone call to Raffensperger urging him to “find” the votes needed to claim victory in the state over Democrat Joe Biden.

In Tuesday's filing, Meadows' lawyers detailed arrangements for Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on Trump’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call as among Meadows' duties as chief of staff.

"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se," they wrote. "One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things."

The 98-page indictment lays out a series of alleged schemes aimed at overturning election results, including pressuring state officials to change the results, accessing voting machines and data in rural Coffee County, and harassing election worker Ruby Freeman to falsely admit to election crimes that she did not commit.

Trump shares the charges faced by Meadows and faces 11 additional counts, stemming from allegedly filing false documents, making false statements and writings, and several conspiracy charges. Other top allies including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a former Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, were also charged.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, Giuliani also denied wrongdoing shortly before the indictment was made public.