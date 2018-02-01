Michael Cohen says family, country 'have my first loyalty.' What about Trump?

The president's former attorney has previously said he'd "do anything" for the president, but in the interview, which was not on camera, he took a different tone on the investigation Trump has called a "witch hunt."

"I don't agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI," Cohen said. “When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands."

Last month, Trump said Cohen was no longer his personal attorney. "No, he's not my lawyer anymore, but I always liked Michael. And he's a good person," Trump told reporters.

Cohen also said he was not involved in any Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

The lawyer was ensnared in a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election earlier this year, when FBI agents raided his office and hotel room after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller III. The raid seized documents related to several issues, including a payment made to a pornographic actress known as Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had a sexual relationship with Trump years ago. The White House has denied her claim.