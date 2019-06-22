Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would delay the White House's plans to begin mass raids Sunday against undocumented families.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the president said that "at the request of Democrats" the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) would delay the planned mass raid targeting people with deportation orders.
Trump said he approved the delay so Democrats and Republicans in Congress could work out a compromise on immigration policy — a deal that has so far long eluded the president and his allies. Trump said the deal would have to solve “the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”
If Congress is unable to strike a deal, “Deportations start!” he wrote.
The roundups were expected to take place in several cities across the United States and target more than 2,000 family members living in the United States, sources familiar with the matter previously told NBC News.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out against the planned immigration raids on Saturday, saying that she hoped that leaders of faith-based and community organizations would "call upon the President to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities."
"These families are hard-working members of our communities and our country," Pelosi said. "The President’s action makes no distinction between a status violation and committing a serious crime. It is important that the President and our immigrant communities know that they have rights in America."
Elected officials in major cities across the United States, from Los Angeles to New York, protested the order on Friday after ICE acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned raids.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot went so far as to order the city’s police department to remove ICE access to city databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities.
"Chicago will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities," Lightfoot said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.