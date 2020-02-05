State of the Union fact check: What's true and what's false in Trump's address

President Donald Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address Tuesday, a speech largely focused on promoting economic and trade accomplishments.
Trump: State of our union ‘stronger than ever before’Feb. 5, 202003:09
NBC News is fact-checking his address in real time.
Claim 1
“Thanks to our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far,” Trump said, according to an excerpt of the speech released in advance.
The facts: Trump is taking undue credit here. The U.S. has been the largest natural gas and oil producer since 2011 and 2014, respectively, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the agency that tracks this information. Trump took office in 2017.
Claim 2
“After losing 60,000 factories under the previous two administrations, America has now gained 12,000 new factories under my administration,” Trump said, according to the remarks prepared for delivery.
The facts: Trump is mostly right, though his numbers are slightly off. The U.S. lost 53,659 factories during the two previous administrations, not 60,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But he’s correct in saying that trend has reversed under his own administration. From 2017 to the second quarter of last year, the U.S. added 12,074 factories, according to the most recently available data from the BLS.
Claim 3
“Since my election we have created 7 million new jobs, 5 million more than government experts projected during the previous administration,” Trump said Tuesday night.
The facts: This number is misleading. Trump is taking credit for months of job gains that occurred during the Obama administration. The economy, however, doesn’t move that quickly. Since Trump took office, the country has added 6.7 million job in 36 months. He also suggests that this is unprecedented success no one could have predicted, but it’s not: In the 36 months before Trump took office, Obama created 8.2 million jobs.
Claim 4
“If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success,” Trump said during his address.
The facts: Economists believe the current period of economic growth began under the Obama administration. Some say Trump’s tax cuts might have boosted it, but the economy was not on the decline when Trump took office.
Claim 5
“Unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans has reached the lowest levels in history,” Trump said.
The facts: This is true. Unemployment rates for each group reached the lowest levels on record, though all three have since ticked up slightly since reaching those lows.