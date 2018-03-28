In the court filing, Avenatti said each deposition would last for no more than two hours. He also filed a motion seeking a jury trial in no more than 90 days.

"We expect to be placing the president and his fixer under oath in the coming months," Avenatti said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately comment about the motion.

David Schwartz, an attorney for Cohen, said in a statement that the filling is a "reckless use of the legal system in order to continue to inflate Michael Avenatti’s deflated ego and keep himself relevant."

"His statements are ludicrous when he asks where Michael Cohen and Donald Trump are? He knows they are following the rules of the court," he added. "They are handling the case in a court of competent jurisdiction and as a lawyer, he needs to do the same. This is politically motivated and people see through this charade."

Can someone please ask Michael Cohen to call down to central casting again and order up a new hack to speak on his behalf? I’m bored with batting around David Schwartz. #neednewchallenge #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 28, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that Cohen paid her $130,000 in October 2016 — just days before the presidential election — not to talk about her encounter with Trump.

But Daniels said the "hush agreement," as it's referred to in her lawsuit this month, is invalid because even though she and Cohen signed it, Trump never did.

Cohen earlier this year downplayed Daniels' claims as "rumors." While he has acknowledged making the payment — allegedly out of his own pocket — he has repeatedly declined to tell NBC News what it was for.

Avenatti said on the "Today" show earlier this week that ultimately, he wants Daniels to have the right to "tell her story."

"If she's not telling the truth, let the president take to the podium and call her a liar," he said Monday. "Let the president come forward and say it never happened."

Trump himself has not publicly addressed the alleged relationship.

The White House has denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this month that the president was unaware that Cohen paid Daniels the $130,000.