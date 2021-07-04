Trump could be called to testify before House Jan. 6 panel, Clyburn says

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip James Clyburn says "if it comes to that" the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will ask former President Donald Trump to testify, but would prefer not to call on a former president.

"They should go wherever the facts lead," the South Carolina Democrat told CNN's "State of the Union." "I would not want to see a former president testify in such a situation as this, but if that's what it takes in order to get to the bottom of this."

The House voted 222-190 on Wednesday to establish the committee to probe the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will chair the select committee, along with several other democrats and lone Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally in Florida where he called for more information about the death of Ashli Babbitt who was fatally shot during the Capitol riot.

Separately, the former president gave his first public reaction to the recent criminal indictments against his company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Trump framed the charges as an ongoing political witch hunt that attacks “good people” for not paying taxes.

On Thursday, the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to charges that included tax fraud and falsifying business records. Weisselberg, 73, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud charges, among others, after prosecutors accused him of personally avoiding taxes on $1.7 million of his income.