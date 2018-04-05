Breaking silence on Stormy Daniels payment, Trump denies knowledge

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday he was not aware of the payment made by his personal attorney to an adult film star to secure her silence about their alleged affair.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday, the president for the first time addressed revelations that attorney Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement brokered just days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has said the money came out of his own pocket.

Trump said he wasn’t aware of the payment and did not know where the money came from. Asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump replied, "You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

He ignored a question on whether he ever set up a fund of money that Cohen could draw from.

The White House and Cohen have denied Trump had an affair with Clifford.

Clifford has offered to give back the money she was paid so she can speak freely about the alleged affair — she said on "60 Minutes" that the two had sex once in 2006 — and release any text messages, photos and videos she might have.

Cohen used his Trump Organization email while arranging to transfer money into an account at a Manhattan bank before he wired the $130,000 to Clifford to ensure her silence.

Cohen has tried to maintain a distance between the president and the payout, which has been the subject the campaign finance complaints and an inquiry last month by congressional Democrats, who said in a letter to Cohen that the situation may put Trump at risk of blackmail attempts.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's attorney, immediately responded to the president's comments on Twitter, suggesting Trump's Air Force One remarks about the payment were not honest.

"We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One," he wrote. "As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath."