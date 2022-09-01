Trump attorneys respond to latest Justice Department filing on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump's legal team on Wednesday renewed its request for a third party to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents, arguing that left to their own devices "unchecked investigators" would selectively leak bits of their investigation with no recourse for the former president.

"Left unchecked, the DOJ will impugn, leak, and publicize selective aspects of their investigation with no recourse for [Trump] but to somehow trust the self-restraint of currently unchecked investigators," Trump's attorneys wrote in response to Tuesday night's filing from the Justice Department. "While DOJ may have succeeded in taking a partial filter to their rummaged proceeds, the need for a Special Master remains in place."

Trump's lawyers insisted that the appointment of a special master would be a "modest step" to ensure their access to a detailed inventory of seized material, and allow for independent attorney-client privilege assessments and executive privilege determinations.

The filing comes after the Justice Department opposed Trump’s Aug. 22 request for a special master. The Justice Department called Trump's request “unnecessary,” adding that granting such a request “would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests.”

The Justice Department also said that it had developed evidence “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” with government records “likely concealed and removed” in the months preceding the Aug. 8 search.

In a footnote to Wednesday's filing, Trump’s legal team said they will not respond to every allegation made in the government’s filing, but they specifically dispute the DOJ's characterization of the June 3 meeting between Justice Department official Jay Bratt and Trump attorneys Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb.

The government has “significantly mischaracterized” the meeting and may have misled Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart if that description of the meeting was included in the search warrant affidavit that Reinhart signed off on, Trump's attorneys wrote.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, signaled over the weekend that she was inclined to let a third party look over documents to ensure they don’t include information protected by attorney-client privilege. Cannon said she would not rule until she hears the government’s arguments at a hearing in West Palm Beach on Thursday.

The Justice Department described Tuesday how FBI agents on Aug. 8 had recovered numerous documents “documents with classification markings.”

Trump's legal team on Wednesday suggested that finding those documents should not be of concern. “Simply put, the notion that Presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm,” they wrote.