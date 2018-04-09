Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Legal analysis

“No.”

That was President Trump’s response on Thursday when asked if he was aware of the payment made by his personal attorney to allegedly silence an adult film star who claims she had an affair with the president.

With that word, uttered on Air Force One to reporters, the president for the first time commented on the $130,000 payment made by Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels.

It’s often the case that just a few unplanned words by a litigant can alter the course of litigation.

It’s also often the case that one side sees an opponent’s statement as a huge misstep, but the other side sees the same statement as perfectly consistent with their position.

Trump wasn’t finished answering questions about the reports with just that one word, though.

The same reporter followed up, asking why Cohen made the payment “if there was no truth to her allegations?”

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen,” Trump said. “Michael’s my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael.”

Another reporter asked the president: “Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?”

Trump answered: “No, I don’t know.”

That reporter followed up: “Did you ever set up a fund of money that he could pull from?”

Trump ignored that question and pointed out another reporter for a question on a different topic.

Shortly after that, Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, was jubilant during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. He went on to explain that it is a “very Merry Christmas here in our camp. This is what happens when you have an undisciplined client. We waited for Christmas and lo and behold, it’s arrived.”

Trump’s lack of knowledge of the payment fits into Daniels’ theory of the case: Trump never signed the agreement; Trump never performed under the agreement. Thus, there is no agreement.