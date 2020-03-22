Trump says he's activated National Guard in New York, California and Washington state

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he would activate the federal National Guard to assist Washington, California and New York, three of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
He added that those three states have either been approved or will soon be approved for major disaster declarations to allow the federal government to more seamlessly provide supplies.
Trump said there are large quantities of masks, respirators, gowns, face shields and other items currently en route to those three states, due to arrive within days. He added that he has ordered the government to set up large federal medical stations in each of the states.
Of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Trump said "the relationship has really been amazing," adding that he believes the federal government should serve as "sort of a backup for the states."
"The ones that don't do as well need more help," he said, adding, "They are hit very hard."
He also pledged that victory over the novel coronavirus will happen "much sooner" than first expected.
The Sunday evening announcement came as governors clamored for more assistance from the federal government in combating COVID-19, which is expanding its reach across both the U.S. and the world. Much of the United States is now under some level of economic shutdown.
States like New York and California have already activated their state's National Guard.
The president also said his administration would "take a look at" releasing non-violent elderly offenders from federal prison, and that he is in favor of Congress gaining the ability to vote remotely.
On the coronavirus stimulus package before Congress, Trump said he doesn't want corporations that receive "bailout" money should not be allowed to engage in stock buybacks.
"I don't want to give a bailout to a company" that then goes and does stock buybacks, Trump said. "I may be Republican, but I don't like that."
He added that Democrats "are with me" on that item so he "can't imagine that's too tough" to hammer out.
After a procedural vote on the legislation failed Sunday as Democrats said they could not support the bill, Trump said he would be surprised if a deal can't get done soon.
Trump also refused to commit to not taking taxpayer money in that package that would boost his own private hotels and resorts, which he has not divested from as president. Trump lamented not getting enough credit for forgoing his annual presidential salary of more than $400,000.
The president was also asked if he would call former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton for advice or assistance with the crisis. Trump said he doesn't plan on making such calls because he has faith in the team around him and said he doesn't think he'd learn anything from his predecessors.
"I guess you could say there's a natural inclination not to call," he said, adding that if such a call would save a life, he'd do it "in a second."