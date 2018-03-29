Two officials said Trump told Putin during a phone call last week: "If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I'll win."

Afterward the president gave no hint of tensions when he told reporters the two leaders had "a very good call" and that he plans to meet with Putin soon to discuss curtailing an arms race.

Within days the split between Trump's Russia policy and public rhetoric was again on display.

The White House announced Monday that the U.S. would expel 60 Russian diplomats – the largest number since the Cold War — in response to Moscow's alleged nerve agent attack in the U.K. on a former spy. It was the brashest U.S. brushback of Russia since Trump took office, yet the president didn't comment on it. And he insisted the White House's message note he "still wants to work with Russia."

Trump was similarly silent Thursday after Russia's announced it would expel U.S. diplomats and close the American consulate in St. Petersburg in response to U.S. moves earlier this week.

A now familiar back and forth also played out behind the scenes over Trump's decision two weeks ago to levy new sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's 2016 election meddling and costly worldwide cyberattack last year.

One official involved in the discussions said Trump pushed back on the sanctions proposals by saying Russia's meddling didn't impact the election, but began to relent after Putin's boast about nuclear weapons.

Since approving the sanctions, officials said Trump has given White House officials conflicting messages on whether they should showcase the move publicly. In some instances Trump says he's fine with it, while at other times he's directed aides not to talk about it, they said.

The president's aides have begun to choose their battles or shape their advice to his approach. While the phrase "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" was written on Trump's briefing materials for his call with Putin last week– as first reported by the Washington Post — the president's senior advisers also chose not to orally brief him on the talking point because they didn't think it would make a difference, officials said.

"He'd say what he wants anyway," one official said.