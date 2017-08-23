It’s a tale of two Trumps.

Less than 24 hours after he lashed out at the media and members of his own party in a largely unscripted and lengthy tirade in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump stuck closely to the teleprompter — and abandoned any attacks — in a staid speech Wednesday.

The president preached unity by telling a prominent veterans group the U.S. should follow its example "to overcome the many challenges that we face."

"We are here to draw inspiration from you, as we work to renew the bonds of loyalty that bind us together as one nation and one people," Trump said at the American Legion’s national convention in Reno, Nev.

"We are here to hold you up as an example of the strength, courage and resolve our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face," he added.

The rest of the speech Wednesday went pretty much just like that.

But a night earlier, it was a very different story.

Trump delivered a barn-burner at the Phoenix campaign rally, appearing to deviate from the teleprompter for long segments as he angrily threatened a government shutdown if his border wall isn’t funded and repeatedly attacked the media for its coverage last week of his remarks — which drew widespread condemnation — about the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president lambasted news outlets for giving "a platform to hate groups" and he called journalists "bad people" who are responsible for "division in our country." Trump also indirectly criticized both of Arizona’s Republican senators — John McCain, who is battling brain cancer, and Jeff Flake, who is facing a tough re-election.

And Trump strongly hintedhe might pardon controversial former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of a misdemeanor for ignoring a judge's order not to detain suspected undocumented immigrants.

That more than hour-long Phoenix appearance further underscored the Trump's unpredictability when in front of an enthusiastic crowd. But by Wednesday, he was in full presidential mode.