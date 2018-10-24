First Read's Morning Clips: Recapping the Georgia gov debate

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Recapping last night’s Georgia debate

The New York Times notes that Trump is on the stump a lot, but he's not welcome in most of the country's most competitive House races.

For all the talk of Trump's impact on the election, he's not featuring in many House Democratic ads.

Here's what we know about early voting so far (and what we don't know.)

Priorities USA is launching a new ad campaign targeting Mitch McConnell.

Transgender people say they feel like "pawns" in the election.

FL-GOV: Text messages seem to suggest that Andrew Gillum might have known more about accepting Hamilton tickets from a lobbyist than he has previously claimed. (Gillum is calling the charges a "sideshow.")

FL-SEN: Rick Scott is going to war — with the pollsters.

FL-26: Carlos Curbelo's fate may be a canary in the coalmine.

GA-GOV: Voting rights and suppression were hot topics at last night's gubernatorial debate, NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald reports.

MI-SEN: John James is reporting a late fundraising surge.

MT-SEN: A new Montana poll shows Jon Tester with a slight lead.

SD-GOV: Keep an eye out for a governors' race poll today from the Argus Leader.

WI-SEN: Trump is heading to Wisconsin. Will it help Republicans at all

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is bringing immigration into the debate in the last two weeks, saying Tony Evers wants to help "illegals."

TRUMP AGENDA: Trying to turn falsehoods into reality

The Washington Post looks at how Trump allies are often scrambling to turn Trump's false promises into something approaching reality.

Trump says he "maybe" regrets picking Jerome Powell as Fed chair.

And Trump is calling the aftermath of the Khashoggi killing "the worst cover-up ever."

The Trump administration is increasingly bypassing the appeals process and going straight to the Supreme Court to get favorable rulings.

How did the migrant caravan get so big?

Most Americans say their finances haven't improved since the election.

Sandra Day O'Connor is officially leaving public life.