Jan. 6 participant, identified nearly two years ago, is arrested near Obama home

WASHINGTON — A conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested Thursday near the home of former President Barack Obama, a law enforcement official told NBC News.

Taylor Taranto, 37, who was identified by online sleuths in August 2021 and is facing a lawsuit from the widow of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide, recently showed up at the sentencing of David Walls-Kaufman, his co-defendant in the lawsuit.

While Walls-Kaufman was arrested last year and has already been sentenced, Taylor had not been charged.

In recent weeks, Taranto has been living in a van near the D.C. jailhouse, according to his social media, and has repeatedly wondered in online posts why he had not yet been arrested over Jan. 6. Taranto also posted a video of himself on YouTube inside the Capitol during the riot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Taranto had been arrested under an outstanding arrest warrant, and that officers had the explosives disposal team sweep his van near where he was arrested. Taranto has been charged with fugitive from justice and there is no active threat to the community, the department said.

It was not immediately clear when Taranto would make a court appearance.

NBC News has been reviewing Taranto's Telegram account. His last post was a link to a website touting conspiracy theories about the Obama's home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.