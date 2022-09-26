Justice Department files revised inventory of items seized from Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department on Monday filed a revised inventory of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last month, in addition to a declaration supporting the accuracy of the new list.

Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie of New York, the court-appointed special master in the case, had ordered the Justice Department to file a declaration of all non-classified items to Trump's lawyers as part of his review of documents that federal agents seized on Aug. 8.

“In order to ensure that the Detailed Property Inventory was accurate, I and FBI personnel working under my direction conducted an additional review and recount of the Seized Materials in order to make this declaration,” a supervisory special FBI agent who was present for the search wrote in Monday's filing. “That additional review and recount resulted in some minor revisions to the Detailed Property Inventory.”

The few differences between the versions of the inventory mostly concern the quantity of non-classified government documents and Trump’s collection of magazine and newspaper articles. A federal appeals court recently ordered that the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago should not be included in the special master’s review.

In some instances, the DOJ's revised inventory adds documents to its original count, while in other places it subtracts.

The special agent who made the filing suggested that the revisions to the inventory were attributable to the additional time investigators were allotted to provide the final list; an earlier order for the initial inventory list had required that it "be completed in a single business day.”

In the revised list, an entry for the final box taken from the Mar-a-Lago storage room where most of the seized materials were kept said it now contains fewer empty classified folders.

While the original inventory list noted two empty folders with “CLASSIFIED” banners in that box, a revised entry removes those folders, though similar empty folders are still listed for other boxes.

Trump's legal team will have an opportunity to respond in person to the latest DOJ filing during a status conference scheduled for next week, but their response in the form of a court filing is due before then, on Friday.

Dearie last week ordered Trump’s team to submit a “declaration or affidavit” to back up the former president's public claims that some of the items removed from Mar-a-Lago had been planted there. His lawyers can also note any items they say were seized but not itemized in the inventory.