WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's allegation that the Department of Justice put a "spy" inside his presidential campaign to frame him is being widely dismissed as absurd by current and former law enforcement officials.

But it would not be absurd to think the FBI might have sent informants to speak to suspects in their counterintelligence investigation into whether anyone in the Trump orbit was working with Russia to interfere in the presidential election. In fact, it would have been accepted procedure for the FBI.

"The notion of fully embedded government operatives inside a campaign is hard to imagine under these circumstances," said Frank Figliuzzi, a former head of FBI counterintelligence and an NBC News national security analyst. "What is easier to imagine is the FBI trying to flesh out information on Russian intelligence operatives by making approaches to campaign staffers if the reasonable suspicion was there and the approvals were in place."

“Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit.” David Asman @LouDobbs @GreggJarrett Really bad stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The goal, Figliuzzi said, "would be to try to determine the degree to which Russian intelligence services were targeting the campaign, and whether any campaign officials were receptive to that targeting."

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported that the FBI made use of one or more informants in its Russia investigation. The Times says one person working with the FBI met with two Trump aides who were suspected of dealing with Russians: Carter Page, who was under FBI surveillance, and George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

NBC News has not confirmed the use of informants in the Russian interference investigation, which began in July 2016. A right-wing web site, the Daily Caller, first reported that both Page and Papadopoulos met during the campaign with an American professor at Cambridge University in England. One of the men, Papadopoulos, has told associates he now views his encounter with the professor with suspicion, two sources familiar with his story told NBC News.

Papadopoulos is the aide who, according to his plea agreement, was told by an apparent Russian agent that the Russians had access to thousands of hacked Hillary Clinton emails — before the fact that Democratic emails had been hacked had been made public. Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017, and has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The professor who met with both Page and Papadopoulos is Stefan Halper, a former official in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations who has been a paid consultant to an internal Pentagon think tank known as the Office of Net Assessment, consulting on Russia and China issues, according to public records.