Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — This week the Supreme Court announced that would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of medical emergencies. The news was the latest bit of evidence that abortion and SCOTUS are going to remain big political issues in the months ahead.

SCOTUS had already waded into the topic this summer when it refused to step in to stop the implementation of a Texas law that would ban abortion after six weeks.

But with the decision this week, SCOTUS finds itself front and center in one of the most politically contentious topics in the United States and that could have big impacts in the 2022 midterms.

The change in voters' attitudes toward the Supreme Court in the last few months shows the impact of the abortion cases.

Over the summer, there was a small increase in Republicans' positive feelings toward the Court, according to polls in July (before the Texas ruling) and September (after the ruling) from the Marquette University Law School — a bump of 4 points to 61 percent from 57 percent.

But there were sizable changes in the other direction as well. Approval of the Court among independents fell 10 points — to 51 percent from 61 percent. And, as might be expected, approval among Democrats collapsed by a massive 22 points — to 37 percent from 59 percent. Overall, approval of the Court fell to 49 percent, compared to 60 percent this July.

Voters don't get to elect the justices who serve on the Supreme Court, of course, but those numbers have meaning because they can drive voters' decisions at the ballot box. They can fire up abortion rights supporters and anti-abortion advocates.

So, beyond the issue of abortion, what are the political stakes for the upcoming case? Well, if the ruling is strictly dealing with the post-15-week ban, the answer is mixed.

Among Republicans, 69 percent favor upholding the Mississippi law, according to the Marquette poll. Only 9 percent oppose upholding it and 22 percent say they haven’t heard enough. Independents have more mixed feelings — 38 percent favor upholding it, 30 percent want it struck down and 31 percent haven't heard enough. Meanwhile, only 15 percent of Democrats favor upholding the law, while 59 percent want to strike it down.

Those numbers follow a pattern you might expect, Republicans on one side, Democrats on the other and independents in the middle.

But if the Court were to go further and use the case as a way to strike down Roe v. Wade outright, banning abortion, the political impacts could be much more consequential.

On the whole, Americans seem pretty strongly opposed to striking down Roe, according to a Fox News Poll — 65% is the highest number they've found before.

For a nation that can agree on very little, those big numbers are remarkable. A part of the Republican Party may strongly favor overturning Roe, but if they actually attained their goal these data suggest a political backlash could be immense.

Already the Marquette poll suggests that, right now, Democrats are more fired up about the Supreme Court than Republicans.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say the selection of the next Supreme Court justice is very important to them personally. The number is 13 points higher than the 51 percent of Republicans who say that. For independents, the figure is 44 percent.

It’s still very early, of course, with the midterm elections still more than a year away, but those kinds of numbers are worth noting.

The next election cycle looks as though it might be especially turbulent and difficult to predict. It’s not yet clear where COVID-19 and the economy are headed.

But at the moment it looks like the Democrats may have motivating issues in abortion and the Supreme Court -- and this week’s decision to hear arguments on the Mississippi seems likely to only heighten the profile of those topics.

The court will hear the arguments in December, but the decision on the case will likely come down in May or June — just as the 2022 campaign is heating up.