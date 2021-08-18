U.S. working with Taliban to evacuate Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, Pentagon says

Top Pentagon officials said Wednesday that the U.S. military does not “have the capacity” to retrieve all Americans who have been unable to reach the U.S.-secured airfield in Kabul as the State Department continues to negotiate safe passage with the Taliban.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said 5,000 people have been evacuated to date and the U.S. intends to increase that flow using various U.S. military aircraft.

"We're going to get everyone that we can possibly evacuate, evacuated. And I'll do that as long as we possibly can until the clock runs out or we run out of capability,” Austin said.

However, when pressed by a reporter on the capabilities of the forces on the ground, Austin said the U.S. does not “have the capability to go out and collect up large numbers of people.”

But, Austin said the U.S. has “a moral obligation to help those who helped us."

He added that the State Department will also work with the Taliban to create “facilitation measures” for American passport holders.

“Right now our mission is to secure that airfield and defend that airfield and evacuate all those who have been faithful to us,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley told reporters. “There will be many post-mortems on this topic, but right now is not the time to address that. Right now there are troops at-risk.”

Milley said soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are working to maintain security at the international airport in Kabul, which he said to date is “stable.” In total, roughly 4,500 American forces remain on the ground, he said.

He added, “We are the United States military, and we will successfully evacuate all American citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan. They are our priority No. 1. In addition, we intend to evacuate those who have been supporting us for years, and we are not going to leave them behind. And we will get as many out as possible.”

The White House has been attempting to weather the onslaught of criticism from both sides of the unfolding foreign policy crisis. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan defended the administration's policy, saying it was doing the best it could to quickly respond to the chaotic withdrawal.

Milley told reporters at the briefing that “there was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.”

On Wednesday, Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview — his first since the withdrawal — that the chaos was unavoidable and suggested that there were no significant blunders made by U.S. officials.

"The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he said.

Biden said the Taliban is "cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out" but that it has been more difficult than expected to evacuate Afghans who assisted the U.S.