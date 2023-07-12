Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps files defamation suit against Fox News

Ray Epps, a Trump supporter who became the focus of right-wing conspiracy theories after he protested in Washington on Jan. 6, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson for claiming he was an undercover FBI agent who helped provoke the riot at the Capitol that day.

In his lawsuit, Epps accused Fox News of telling a “fantastical story” that he acted as a government-sponsored instigator of the violence that ensued as Congress sought to certify Joe Biden's electoral victory.

The lawsuit argues that Carlson launched a “years-long campaign” that spread falsehoods that “destroyed” the lives of Epps and his wife, who now reside in Utah but were living in Arizona at the time.

Epps is seeking punitive and compensatory damages to be determined at trial for “economic, emotional, reputational and other injuries."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a lawyer for Epps.

The lawsuit comes after Michael Teter, a lawyer for Epps, called on then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson to publicly retract his “false and defamatory statements” that claimed Epps was covertly working with the federal government during the attack.

In a letter to host and a lawyer for the network in March, before Carlson left the network, Epps said the host “persists with his assault on the truth” by pushing false and “fanciful notions” about Epps' role in the Capitol attack.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems in April stemming from allegations that the news outlet had published the false claim that voting machines rigged the 2020 election.

“As Fox recently learned in its litigation against Dominion Voting Systems, its lies have consequences,” Epps's lawyers wrote.

Carlson was the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at Fox News until April, when he was booted from the network amid the fallout over the Dominion lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.