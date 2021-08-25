About 1,500 American citizens still in Afghanistan, Secretary of State says

Around 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan ahead of a rapidly approaching Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to withdraw troops from the country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

In a briefing with reporters, Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the past 10 days and "we've been in direct contact with approximately 500 additional Americans and provided specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely." He said officials have had a difficult time tracking down the other estimated 1,000 American citizens who might still be in the country.

"We're aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day, through multiple channels of communication — phone, email, text messaging — to determine whether they still want to leave," Blinken said, adding that some may have already left the country without notifying the government.

He also said some of the 1,000 "may have claimed to be Americans, but turned out not to be."

"We'll continue to try to identify the status and plans of these people in the coming days," he said, but "from this list of approximately 1000, we believe the number of Americans actively seeking assistance to leave Afghanistan is lower, likely significantly lower."

President Joe Biden has been under significant pressure both at home and abroad to extend the deadline to pull troops from Afghanistan in the wake of a rapid Taliban takeover, but he has repeatedly declined to push it back.

While the U.S. is aiming to get people out of the country by the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, Blinken said there is "no deadline" on helping Americans and Afghan allies to depart.

"That effort will continue every day, past August 31st," he said.