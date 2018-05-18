Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Democrats slammed President Donald Trump and his party in the wake of the latest deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas Friday, condemning the GOP's inaction on gun control after the massacre in Parkland, Florida, three months ago.

Rep. Ted Deutch, the Democrat who represents Parkland, tweeted repeatedly condemning the familiar pattern of violence and slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., for failing to bring up legislation on universal background checks.

"It’s not too soon. It’s too late. For at least 8 families. For thousands more student-survivors at Santa Fe High School," Deutch tweeted.

He was seen by a reporter hugging Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, who represents Santa Fe.

Lawmakers from states devastated by school shootings — like the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn. that left 27 dead — were among the most outspoken.

"Let’s call it like it is: the horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Many pointed to the historic protests students have lead in recent months calling for gun control.

"Millions of young people are raising their voices and bravely, eloquently insisting on action to end the gun violence epidemic. Congress must show as much courage as they have," House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement.

"Only in America are school shootings normal. Only in America will we do nothing when an epidemic of gun violence is killing children. This has to stop," tweeted Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

"I will not stand for this and neither should you," wrote former Rep. Gabby Giffords, a victim of gun violence and staunch advocate for gun control.

"Students across America have come together to push for a better future & Congress has failed them," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., wrote in a tweet, while Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore, called for "common-sense steps NOW."