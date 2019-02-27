Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 27, 2019, 5:24 PM GMT By Leigh Ann Caldwell

WASHINGTON — Leslie McCrae Dowless, the political operative alleged to have run an illegal absentee ballot-gathering operation on behalf of GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris in 2018, was indicted on criminal charges Wednesday by a Wake County grand jury.

The indictment states that he is charged with two counts felonious obstruction of justice, two counts of conspiracy to commit federal obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of absentee ballots and one count of felonious obstruction of justice.

Leslie McCrae Dowless poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, North Carolina on Dec. 5, 2018. Travis Long / The News and Observer via AP file

Dowless was hired by Harris to run an absentee ballot operation in the 2018 midterm election in two rural counties in the southeastern part of the state.

After a four-day hearing by the North Carolina Board of Elections, the board unanimously voted to hold a new election in the race because of the taint the controversy has placed on the election.

Harris announced on Monday that he would not run in the new election, citing poor health.