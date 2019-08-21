Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Dartunorro Clark
The U.S. deficit is expected to balloon $809 billion more than previously expected due to legislative packages passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.
The CBO has increased its projection of the 10-year federal deficit due in large part to the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, the agency said. Earlier this month, Trump signed into law a two-year budget deal that raised spending limits and suspends the debt ceiling for two more years.
CBO also estimated that the deficit for 2019 is now $63 billion more than it was when it issued its projection this past May.