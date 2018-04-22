"One, always follow the Department of Justice’s protocols and guidelines, which unfortunately James Comey did not do with the Hillary Clinton investigation and he did not do when he leaked documents that were FBI work documents to a friend of his, knowing that they would go to the press,” she said. "And, so that would be my first advice. The second would be don’t write a book in the middle of an investigation.”

Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last May, has attempted to pitch himself as above the political fray but has again been under scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans since re-emerging on the public stage.

He has staunchly defended his choices to make public announcements regarding the Clinton email investigation, both after its initial conclusion in July 2016 and again when new information was found in late October 2016, as necessary to maintain public confidence that the investigation was being conducted fairly.

Comey has said the information from his memos about President Trump that he later gave to a friend, who subsequently gave to media outlets, was not classified.