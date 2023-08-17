Jan. 6 rioter who stole police shield and kept it as souvenir sentenced to prison

A Florida man who stole a riot shield and used it help push against officers in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to over one year in prison, prosecutors said.

Joshua Doolin, 25, of Lakeland, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday, a little more than five months after he was found guilty at a bench trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington said in a statement.

Doolin was filmed holding a stolen police shield and yelling “I got a riot shield!" and he joined the pro-Trump mob pushing against police in the Lower West Terrace, prosecutors said.

Doolin was convicted at a bench trial, which means a judge found him guilty, on March 15.

He was convicted of civil disorder, which resulted in the 18-month sentence, and three other counts each resulting in a 12 month sentence, according to court records. The sentences will all run at the same time.

Doolin plans to appeal his trial conviction, his attorney, Allen Orenberg, said.

In a court document ahead of sentencing, Orenberg argued Doolin was an EMT/Firefighter before Jan. 6 and has no past criminal history. He also never entered the U.S. Capitol, the attorney argued.

“As one of the younger participants in the January 6th events, he had heretofore lived an exemplary life,” Orenberg wrote.

Orenberg also argued that Doolin was fired as an EMT, he now has a felony conviction, and that news about him has caused “many having lumped him together with right wing extremists / groups.” He sought six months of home detention.

Doolin kept the riot shield as a souvenir, prosecutors said. They asked for 30 months, or two years and six months in prison.

"Doolin was an active participant in that attack. More than that, however, he was an enthusiastic participant," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

Doolin also called the attack on the Capitol a "revolution," and considered bringing an AR-15 style rifle but changed his mind, they argued. He's shown an "utter lack of remorse," prosecutors wrote.

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was carried out by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump as Congress was formally counting the electoral votes showing Trump lost. The proceedings, normally a formality, were interrupted by the attack.

Trump was indicted on Aug. 1 on federal charges in Washington that allege he conspired to try and overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.