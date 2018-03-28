Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A federal judge denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of receiving improper payments from states and foreign governments — or emoluments — through his Washington hotel in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The entrance to the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington. NewsBase / AP file

According to court documents, U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte ruled that the plaintiffs, the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia, had legal standing to challenge Trump's involvement with his eponymous company, but narrowed the scope of the suit to the Trump Organization’s business in the District of Columbia, denying an effort to include properties like Mar-A-Lago in the suit.

The president has been criticized for continuing retain ownership interest in the Trump Organization, which opened the luxury Trump International Hotel just blocks from the White House during the 2016 presidential campaign. It has proven popular with administration staffers and foreign dignitaries alike.

The Constitution bars public officeholders from accepting payments or titles from foreign governments without approval from Congress, a clause designed to prevent officials from being corrupted.

If it withstands likely appeals, the suit could allow prosecutors — two Democratic attorney generals, Maryland's Brian Frosh and D.C.'s Karl Racine — to seek documents from the Trump Organization on how much money is sent there by states and foreign governments, something that is not publicly known.