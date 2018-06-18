All four living former first ladies condemn Trump border policy

And she said journalists should call out the White House for perpetuating "an outright lie" by blaming Democrats for the law.

Clinton, a practicing Methodist since her childhood, also slammed the administration's religious justifications for the practice."

"Those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenant of Christianity," the former first lady said. "These policies are not rooted in religion. What is being done using the name of religion is contrary to everything I was ever taught."

She added, "Jesus Christ said, 'Suffer the children unto me,' not 'let the children suffer.'"

Meanwhile, Bush, who almost never speaks out on political issues, broke partisan ranks in a Washington Post op-ed.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” she wrote.