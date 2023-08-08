Los Angeles city employees go on strike, alleging exploitative conditions

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Los Angeles city employees began striking early Tuesday morning, accusing their employer of subjecting them to exploitative working conditions and engaging in "bad faith" contract negotiations.

Service Employees International Union Local 721, the union representing over 11,000 city employees, said they are protesting unfair working conditions, such as staffing shortages in city agencies, which force employees to work overtime.

The union says the strike will last for 24 hours, and it is expected to halt or limit an array of public services: trash collection and homeless encampment cleanups will be halted; animal shelters and public pools will shutter; and parking enforcement will be delayed.

Gilda Valdez, chief of staff for SEIU Local 721, said that the striking workers are "not trying to destroy or hurt anything."

“But we want to send a strong message to the City of LA. Don’t come to the table and mess with us,” Valdez told NBC Los Angeles.

The union — which represents city sanitation workers, heavy-duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers, among others — began its strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, and, at 4 a.m., workers began picketing outside Los Angeles International Airport.

Mike Long, the union's communications director, said the workers will stage "a few dozen active picket lines" at other locations, including City Hall and the Griffith Observatory, throughout the day as well.

SEIU Local 721 reached an agreement with the city government last year, which remains in effect until December. In that agreement, the city pledged to consider hundreds of union proposals in separate negotiation sessions during the months following the deal, but talks collapsed when city officials moved to merge these negotiations with negotiations on the union’s upcoming contract, union officials said, prompting them to file an unfair labor practice complaint.

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that the strike would not force the city to "shut down," though she said airline passengers should set aside extra time to travel to and from LAX. Her office "is implementing a plan" that will ensure emergency services from the Los Angeles police and fire departments are not impacted by the strike, and she added that the city is prepared to advance contract negotiations with the striking workers at anytime.

"Like I said over the weekend, the City will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith,” Bass said in a statement.

Tuesday's strike of city workers comes amid a flurry of labor activity in California, as the state faces ballooning rents and homelessness.

Thousands of California hotel workers began striking last month, demanding higher wages and other benefits as they argue their existing salaries cannot sustain them in the Los Angeles area. Hollywood actors walked off their sets last month after negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild and top studios collapsed; separately, the Writers Guild of America began striking over 100 days ago, demanding higher compensation and residuals, as well as a writers' staffing minimum on TV shows.

In Northern California, nearly 4,500 San Jose city employees plan to go on a three-day strike next week over similar grievances, citing what they call chronic understaffing in city agencies and low pay, according to NBC Bay Area.