Monica Lewinsky says she was uninvited from event after host realized Bill Clinton was coming

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Monica Lewinsky said Wednesday that she had been "uninvited" from an event on social change after the host organization learned that former President Bill Clinton had also accepted an invitation to attend the event.

"dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited," Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday.

Lewinsky, who didn’t name the host of the event she was referring to, added in another tweet that she’d been offered an article in the host's magazine as part as an effort to "ameliorate" the situation.

“p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she wrote.

Later in the day, HuffPost reported that the host of the event was "Town & Country" magazine. According to HuffPost, the publication had withdrawn an invitation to Lewinsky to attend its annual philanthropy party on Wednesday after the magazine learned that Clinton had accepted an invitation, as well.

The magazine apologized for its actions Thursday morning.

"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," the publication said in a tweet.