Monica Lewinsky says she was uninvited from event after host realized Bill Clinton was coming

Monica Lewinsky said Wednesday that she had been "uninvited" from an event on social change after the host organization learned that former President Bill Clinton had also accepted an invitation to attend the event.
"dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited," Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday.
Lewinsky, who didn’t name the host of the event she was referring to, added in another tweet that she’d been offered an article in the host's magazine as part as an effort to "ameliorate" the situation.
“p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she wrote.
Later in the day, HuffPost reported that the host of the event was "Town & Country" magazine. According to HuffPost, the publication had withdrawn an invitation to Lewinsky to attend its annual philanthropy party on Wednesday after the magazine learned that Clinton had accepted an invitation, as well.
The magazine apologized for its actions Thursday morning.
"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," the publication said in a tweet.
Earlier, a representative for Clinton tweeted that the former president was not aware that Lewinsky’s invitation had been withdrawn.
"President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit," Clinton's press secretary Angel Ureña tweeted Wednesday night. "He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded."
Nearly 20 years after her relationship with Clinton made headlines, Lewinsky has since become an anti-bullying advocate.
In recent months, she has penned a series of essays about her ordeal and how the current #MeToo movement has emboldened a new generation of women to come forward with their own stories about being on the receiving end of sexual misconduct.