Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Teixeira, who was arrested in April, is suspected of leaking classified Defense Department documents on Discord, a social media platform primarily used by online gamers, while serving as a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.