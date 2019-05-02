Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
Emmet Flood, the White House counsel to President Donald Trump, blasted special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a letter dated April 19.
He wrote to Attorney General William Barr that the report suffers from an "extraordinary legal defect" and accuses the special counsel's team of including "political statements" within the report.
Read the full letter: