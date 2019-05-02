Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News
NBC News on Thursday obtained a five-page letter White House special counsel Emmet Flood wrote to Attorney General William Barr one day after a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report was released.
In the letter, Flood lamented the report, saying that the special counsel's "inverted-proof standard and exoneration statements can be understood only as political statements, issuing from persons (federal prosecutors) who in our system of government are rightly expected never to be political in the performance of their duties."
Flood also signaled that Trump would move to prevent his aides and administration officials from testifying before Congress.
Read the full letter: