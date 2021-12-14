Sanders announces opposition to Biden's FDA pick, cites pharmaceutical ties

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Tuesday announced his opposition to President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration, citing the nominee's ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Sanders, a senior member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a tweet he will oppose the nomination of Robert Califf, a cardiologist at Duke University who briefly served as FDA commissioner at the end of the Obama administration.

"We need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry," Sanders said. "In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the agency and I will oppose his nomination."

During Califf's confirmation hearing Tuesday, Sanders told the nominee that since leaving government "you have made several hundred thousand dollars from pharmaceutical companies and have received consulting fees from Merck, Biogen and Eli Lilly."

Sanders cited financial disclosure forms from Califf that show he owns up to $8 million in stock of major pharmaceutical companies.

Califf was nominated by Biden in November. He has worked with Google parent company Alphabet Inc. and was deputy FDA commissioner overseeing medical and tobacco products from 2015 to 2016.

"At a time when the American people are outraged by the high cost of prescription drugs, deeply disturbed about what happened with Purdue and OxyContin, what kind of comfort can you give to the American people when you have been so closely tied to the pharmaceutical industry yourself?" Sanders asked Califf during Tuesday's hearing. "How are they going to believe you are going to be an independent and strong voice against this enormously powerful special interest?"

Califf responded by citing the Biden administration's ethics pledge, calling it very "stringent."

"They've reviewed my status, I've agreed to the ethics pledge and FDA and HHS have excellent staff whose job it is to make sure that the ethics pledges are adhered to," said Califf, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sanders isn't the only senator to oppose Califf.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said that in addition to Califf's pharmaceutical ties, the FDA needs a change in culture in order to fight the opioid epidemic.

"I have made it abundantly clear that correcting the culture at the FDA is critical to changing the tide of the opioid epidemic," Manchin said in a previous statement. "Instead, Dr. Califf's nomination and his significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry take us backwards."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12-month period ending in April, an increase of 28.5 percent from the previous 12 months.

It's unclear at this moment if opposition from Sanders and Manchin would be enough to sink Califf's nomination in the 50-50 Senate.