WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House, returned to the chamber floor Thursday for the first time since he was shot three months ago on a baseball field in Virginia, earning an enthusiastic and emotional standing ovation from his colleagues.

And when Scalise, the House Majority Whip who was gravely wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican congressional baseball team as they were practicing, arrived at the podium to talk, he opened his heartfelt speech with a joyful message.

“You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work at the 'People’s House',” he said, prompting another of multiple rounds of applause and standing ovations.

“As you can imagine, these last three-and-a-half months have been pretty challenging,” he said. “But if you look at the outpouring of love, of warmth, of prayer, my gosh, Jennifer and I have been overwhelmed,” he added, referring to his wife.

Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, thanked his colleagues, the U.S. Capitol Police, the security detail he’d had the day of the shooting — and God.

“When I was laying out there on that ball field,” Scalise said, “I just started to pray.”

“And pretty much every one of those prayers were answered,” he continued. “I’m a living example that miracles really do happen.”

Moments before his speech, Scalise walked down the center aisle of the chamber, and as he got to the podium, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who earlier in the morning shed tears upon his colleague’s return, choked up once again as he announced the “return of our dear friend.”

“Our prayers have been answered,” Ryan said.

Rep. Steve Scalise speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives. NBC News

Scalise’s exultant appearance marked his first return to the House since the June 14 shooting.

Scalise, 51, was standing at second base when the shooting erupted, witnesses said. He was hit in the left hip but managed to drag himself into the outfield and was rushed back across the Potomac River to a Washington, D.C., hospital. He sustained injuries to his internal organs and required several surgeries.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” parts of which aired Thursday morning, Scalise explained that his femur “was shattered” and that his “hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through.”

His doctors, he explained, “did phenomenal job of rebuilding me, you know, kind of the, rebuilding of ‘Humpty Dumpty.”

“They put me back together again,” he said, laughing.