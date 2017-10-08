President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker traded jabs in a series of tweets on Sunday, with the president first saying the Tennessee Republican "didn’t have the guts to run" for re-election and Corker then calling the White House "an adult day care center."

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Corker "begged" him to endorse him to re-election and the president said “NO.” Trump then said that Corker dropped out because he did not think he could win without his endorsement.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

“He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS," Trump wrote in another tweet.

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

In a third tweet, Trump said that hence he would expect Corker to "be a negative voice" and stand in the way of his political agenda, adding that the Tennessee senator "Didn't have the guts to run!"

Corker fired back, tweeting that “the White House has become an adult day care center” and that “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

The Twitter feud came after Corker said earlier this week that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “are those people that help separate our country from chaos.”

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republican Bob Corker attends the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, 'Review of the FY2018 State Department Budget Request' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 13, 2017. Michael Reynolds / EPA

“I deal with people throughout the administration and he from my perspective is in an incredibly frustrating place,” Corker said of Tillerson, later adding, "he ends up not being supportive in the way that I would hope a Secretary of State would be supported and that’s just from my vantage point."

"They work very well together to make sure the policies we put forth across the world are, you know, sound and coherent," he said of Tillerson, Mattis and Kelly. "There are other people within the administration in my belief that don’t. OK? Sorry," he said with a laugh.

A source familiar with Corker's comments said the senator's post was in direct response to Trump's tweets this morning, and took issue with accuracy of the president's statements.

“All claims made are false,” the source said of Trump’s tweets, adding, “The president called the senator early last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek reelection and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.”

Earlier Sunday, before the Corker tweets, Mick Mulvaney, the White House’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he enjoys working with Corker and, now that he isn't seeking re-election, "I think it sort of unleashes him to do whatever, and say whatever, he wants to say."

"But I don’t think we’re that close to chaos anyway," he said, adding, "I’m in the White House every single day and I’ve never seen the chaos that gets reported outside. I’ve never seen the infighting the back-biting."

Late last month, Corker announced that he would not see re-election, fueling speculation that he might challenge the president in a GOP primary.

And Sunday's comments come after reports earlier this week that Tillerson was on the verge of resigning this past summer amid mounting policy disputes and clashes with the White House.