Trump says canceling college football would be a 'tragic mistake'

President Donald Trump expressed opposition Tuesday to canceling college football as the fall season hangs in the balance due to coronavirus fears.

"I think football's making a tragic mistake," Trump said on Fox Sports Radio.

"It's brilliant football," he added. "It's great football. It's the atmosphere, there's nothing like it. And you can't have empty seats."

The president also weighed in on the issue Monday, tweeting support for Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay on Sunday following multiple reports that the college football season could be canceled or postponed.

"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled," Trump tweeted on Monday.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Trump also said that basketball is "not working," citing the kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and "how they treated our flag." He later added that the game "looks very dull" after the NBA season began earlier this year with no fans physically in attendance at the games.

"Some sports are working okay and sports aren't," he said.

Republican lawmakers have also tweeted support for college football, including Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, whose states have major college football teams.