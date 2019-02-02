Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 2, 2019, 7:28 PM GMT By Phil McCausland

The White House announced that Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's former physician and failed Secretary of Veteran Affairs nominee, will serve as an assistant to the president and as chief medical adviser.

Jackson is best known for claiming that Trump could live for 200 years because of the president's "incredible genes" and for his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, despite having little to no applicable experience for the role.

Jackson later withdrew from consideration when allegations surfaced that he drank on the job, provided prescription pills with little oversight and created a hostile workplace while serving as chief physician at the White House.

Jackson's latest position was announced amid more than three dozen other White House appointments.

The president also renominated Jackson for a second star and the nomination was sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to Task & Purpose. Trump had previously nominated Jackson for a second star in March 2018.

The Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General previously announced that it was investigating the allegations that derailed Jackson's bid to become VA Secretary.

NBC News has not confirmed whether that investigation is ongoing.