Trump White House counsel McGahn set to testify next week

Don McGahn, White House counsel under former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify before a House committee next week, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. The interview will be transcribed.

Earlier this month, the House Judiciary Committee said that it expected McGahn to respond to questions about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller and allegations of obstruction of justice.

The New York Times first reported Monday that McGahn was expected to appear for the closed-door session next week.

The House committee, headed by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced on May 12 that an agreement for McGahn's testimony had been reached.

There was a delay after an attorney for Trump conveyed that the former president intended to intervene before saying last week that he would not intervene, The Times reported.

Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a subpoena to McGahn in April 2019 as part of its investigation into possible obstruction of justice and other issues.

It's been the subject of a legal battle. The committee and Justice Department asked to postpone oral arguments in that suit after an agreement of a settlement was reached.

According to court documents filed earlier this month when the committee announced an agreement had been reached, the interview's scope appeared limited to information attributed to McGahn in publicly available parts of the Mueller report, and in events that involved him.