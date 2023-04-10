State Department designates Evan Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday formally declared that journalist Evan Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained in Russia.

The official classification means the Wall Street Journal reporter's case will be handled by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, giving the government additional resources to secure his release. The office's envoy, Roger Carstens, will work toward Gershkovich's release and maintaining contact with his family.

"Journalism is not a crime," said Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesperson, in a statement Monday. "We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth."

Blinken last week said he considered Gershkovich wrongfully detained, but this is the first the State Department formally designated him as such. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the new designation.

The U.S. has called on Russia to release both Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned on suspicion of spying.

Gershkovich was arrested on spying allegations at the end of March. The Wall Street Journal has denied the espionage charges against him.