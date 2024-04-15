Justice Clarence Thomas misses Supreme Court arguments

WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not present at the court for oral arguments on Monday, with the court giving no reason for his absence.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in court that Thomas “is not on the bench today” but would "participate fully" in the two cases being argued based on the briefs and transcripts.

A court spokeswoman had no further information.

Thomas, 75, is the eldest of the nine justices. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Often when a justice is not present for oral arguments, the court will give a reason, including instances when there is a health issue.

In February last year, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch was not present for an argument. The court said he was feeling "under the weather."