Rules Committee to set guidelines for House vote on Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON — The House Rules Committee on Tuesday morning will consider guidelines to this week's floor debate, when the House is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Two members of the House Judiciary Committee, Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Doug Collins, R-Ga., the Judiciary's ranking member, are expected to testify first at the meeting before the powerful Rules Committee, the final stop for legislation before it reaches the floor. After that, any lawmaker from the House is allowed to offer remarks on the articles.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who had been expected to testify, missed the meeting Tuesday because of a family emergency, according to a committee aide, who said they were hopeful he would return for the impeachment debate on the House floor on Wednesday.
This is a new process for the House, as the articles during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton did not come before the Rules Committee.
The meeting Tuesday comes after the House Judiciary Committee released a comprehensive 658-page report on the impeachment of the president early Monday that lays out why Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
After a marathon markup last week, members of the panel voted along party lines to recommend that the full House consider the articles against the president.
The pivotal votes this week cap weeks of damaging testimony from witnesses who told Congress about the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and a debunked 2016 conspiracy theory and conditioned them on the release of nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid and an official White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year. Democrats are urging Senate Republicans to subpoena four key witnesses for their testimony in the Ukraine case.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Sean Hannity on Fox News last week that there was "no chance" the Senate would reach the two-thirds vote necessary to convict the president.