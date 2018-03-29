After a week away from the cameras, Trump cuts loose

At least Thursday, Trump actually made mention of the infrastructure plan — if only for a few minutes. Even if his conclusion was that it probably wasn't going to become reality anytime soon.

"You probably will have to wait until after the election," Trump said, blaming Democrats for not supporting for his approach.

Trump then regaled the crowd for just under an hour with his thoughts on everything from military spending to community colleges ("I don't know what that means, a 'community college.") to TV ratings for the reboot of "Roseanne." He also spoke about tax reform, the Keystone XL pipeline, te recent renegotiation of the U.S.-South Korea trade deal — a "Hillary (Clinton) special."

The president even floated the idea of holding up the newly negotiated U.S.-South Korea trade deal until "after a deal is made with North Korea." Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and said Thursday that "certainly the rhetoric (from the Kim regime) has calmed down a little bit."

North and South Korea also provided a new example for how he'd like to see the U.S. protect its borders.

"North and South Korea? 32,000 soldiers. The finest equipment, barbed wire all over the place, we protect that whole thing, nobody comes through," Trump said, referring to the North Korea-South Korea border. "But our country, we don't do it."