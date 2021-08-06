Biden administration considering using federal authorities to promote vaccinations

The Biden administration is discussing using federal authorities and regulatory powers, including withholding federal funds, to try to persuade institutions to require their employees to get Covid vaccinations, a person familiar with the deliberations said.

Nursing homes are among the institutions that could come under federal pressure, but there is no discussion of including cruise lines or universities in any such plans, the source said.

The conversations are just preliminary, and the idea is among many the administration is considering to boost vaccinations, the source said.

“As we always are, the Covid response team is discussing a host of different measures we can continue to boost vaccinations across the country," a White House official told NBC News. "Any reported ideas under consideration are in early conversations and pre-decisional. There are no imminent policy decisions as to preview at this time.”

The Washington Post first reported on the administration’s discussions.