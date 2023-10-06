Biden to deliver remarks on jobs report after better-than-expected jobs numbers released

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the September jobs report Friday morning at the White House after an unexpectedly high jobs increase.

The U.S. added about 336,000 jobs in September, nearly twice the Dow Jones prediction of 170,000 jobs and above the monthly average of 267,000 jobs over the past year, according to the newly released report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate in September stayed the same at 3.8%.

The job gains took place in the leisure and hospitality, government and health care industries, among others, according to the BLS. The labor force participation rate also remained steady at 62.8 percent.

The news comes as the White House announced the third Investing in America tour, intended "to highlight how Bidenomics is growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out in communities across the country," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in Thursday's press briefing.

As part of the tour, senior administration officials, as well as the president and vice president, will traverse the country, "making dozens of stops in the coming two weeks," the White House said in a news release.

Biden will also highlight that Friday is National Manufacturing Day, which celebrates those who work in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

"For too long, too many of us have been told to give up on American manufacturing. I will never do that," Biden said in White House proclamation Thursday. "We are living through one of the greatest industrial revivals in our Nation’s history. There is no one that America cannot outcompete."

Biden has recently been struggling with lagging poll numbers on his handling of the economy. In a September NBC poll, only 37% of voters approved of how he has handled the economy, while 28% of voters said they were satisfied with the state of the economy.