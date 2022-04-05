Biden to expand federal efforts to understand, treat long Covid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to issue a presidential memorandum on Tuesday to accelerate research efforts by the federal government into the causes and treatment of long Covid, a condition doctors say remains a medical mystery as it affects millions of Americans more than two years into the pandemic.

Biden’s memorandum will direct Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to coordinate a new research effort across the federal government focused on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and support for those experiencing prolonged Covid symptoms, as well as mental health and substance abuse issues related to the pandemic and Covid-related losses, the White House said.

Researchers say that as many as 23 million Americans continue to suffer from long Covid symptoms, which include chronic pain, persistent dizziness and memory loss. Scientists say it remains a mystery why some people’s symptoms go away in a matter of days and others, even those with mild cases, are plagued by the disease for months or years.

Biden on Tuesday will call for an acceleration of a $1.5 billion study started last year by the National Institutes of Health to follow 40,000 individuals with and without long Covid to try to better understand the condition. Biden will also propose spending an additional $25 million on a $50 million study started last year by the Centers for Disease and Prevention to understand the risk factors, mechanisms of action and characteristics of long Covid.

Biden will also propose spending $20 million to investigate how health care systems can better provide care to patients with long Covid and expand long Covid clinics run by the Department of Veterans Affairs. In addition, the administration will seek to raise awareness of long Covid as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The administration also plans to look for additional ways to improve insurance coverage for those with long Covid in addition to changes made over the past year to improve coverage for those with Medicaid and Medicare.

An NBC News investigation last month found gaps in the social safety net intended to help those with long Covid, including difficulty accessing benefits from unemployment insurance and long-term disability insurance for many Americans with the condition, who may be too sick to work but not ready to depart the workforce altogether.