Biden to host Japanese PM Suga as U.S. works to counter increasingly assertive China

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday in his first in-person meeting with a world leader since he took office.

Biden's decision to host Suga for his first face-to-face meeting highlights his administration's focus on strengthening ties with allies in Asia as the U.S. works to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Suga is expected to begin the day meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory, the vice president's residence. He will later meet privately with Biden at the White House, followed by larger meetings with senior administration officials and Cabinet members.

A senior administration official said a number of issues related to China were expected to come up, including China's actions in the Taiwan Strait and human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Despite pressure to confront China more directly, Japan is in a precarious position because of its economic ties and proximity to China.

"Neither country is seeking to raise tension or provoke China, but at the same time we're trying to send a clear signal," the official said. "We also recognize the deep economic and commercial ties between Japan and China, and Prime Minister Suga wants to walk a careful course, and we respect that."

The White House announced Thursday that Biden's second in-person meeting would be with South Korean President Moon Jae-in late next month in Washington, further signaling his commitment to shore up alliances in the region. Biden's secretaries of state and defense visited Japan and South Korea in their first trips abroad last month.

North Korea is also likely to be high on Friday's agenda. It test-fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last month shortly after launching two smaller missile tests. Biden condemned the second ballistic missile launches, which were in violation of a U.N. resolution.

The administration official said Biden would also prioritize discussing Japan's strained relationship with South Korea. The Japanese government this week decided to start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years, which South Korea criticized and promised to fight.

"It is concerning to us, even to the point of being painful for us, to see relations between Japan and South Korea fall to the current level. The political tensions are such that we believe it actually impedes all of our abilities to be effective in North East Asia," the official said.

This year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo are also likely to come up as doubt rises over whether Japan can safely hold the games in a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. But Biden is unlikely to pressure Suga to cancel the games, which were postponed last year. The senior administration official said, "At a fundamental level, the president is very sympathetic, loves sports."

The two leaders are also expected to discuss trade, climate change, the pandemic, supply chains and 5G technology, among other topics.