Biden says U.S. and allies 'made clear' it wasn't involved in Russian mutiny attempt

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden insisted Western leaders were not involved in a mutiny attempt in Russia over the weekend, speaking publicly for the first time since Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin mobilized his private military forces against Russia's leadership.

Prigozhin led an armed insurrection that marched toward Moscow before ordering his troops to stand down on Saturday, triggering concerns over potential unrest in Russia.

Biden said he was in constant contact with U.S. allies to coordinate their response to the standoff between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prigozhin, a former close ally who runs the Wagner group on the battlefield in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said U.S. and its allies, including NATO, wanted to prevent a perception that the mutiny had been stoked by Americans.

“They agree with me that we had to make sure we gave [Russia] no excuse ... to blame this on the West, to blame this on NATO," Biden said of U.S. allies in remarks from the White House on Monday. "We made clear that we are not involved, that we had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system."

Biden said he instructed his national security advisers to prepare for a range of scenarios, but that it was still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about the implications of the weekend's event for Russia and Ukraine.

"The ultimate outcome of all this remains to be seen," Biden added.

He said he was briefed “hour by hour” over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a White House official noted that tensions between the Wagner Group and the Russian Ministry of Defense have been visible for some time, as Prigozhin publicly criticize, warn, and even threaten the Russian military on any number of occasions in the public domain.

Biden spoke "at length" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday about the events in Russia, and reaffirmed U.S. security, economic, and humanitarian support to Kyiv, he said.

"I told him that no matter what happened in Russia, let me say it again, no matter what happened in Russia, we the United States would continue to support Ukraine’s defense and its sovereignty and its territorial integrity," Biden said, adding that they agreed to stay "in constant contact."

Biden said there was one head of state whom he was unable to reach over the weekend but would soon be speaking with and "making sure we’re on the same page."

The president spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom on Saturday to discuss the situation in Russia, according to the White House.