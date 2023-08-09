Biden says he will travel to Vietnam

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said during fundraiser remarks in New Mexico on Tuesday that he would be traveling to Vietnam soon — a visit that will be seen as bolstering U.S. influence in the region in a bid to counter China.

The White House had not previously announced a trip. The comments were included in a pool report.

Biden had previously said during a July 29 campaign reception in Freeport, Maine that Vietnam's leader wanted to meet him.

"I’ve gotten a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet me when I go to the G20," Biden said at the July event, according to a White House transcript. "He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China. What do you think that’s about? No, I’m not joking."

Biden is attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, India in September. His most recent foreign trip was in Europe last month, where he visited Britain, Lithuania and Finland.

Biden has made bolstering relations in South Asia a priority as part of a bid to counter the influence of China and Russia.

In March, Biden spoke by phone with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the top leader of Vietnam. The White House described the discussion as focusing on "expanding the bilateral relationship, while working together to address regional challenges such as climate change, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the deteriorating environmental and security situation along the Mekong."